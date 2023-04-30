AEA 2023: Prizm Smart Cabin Lighting

Thanks to advanced software and new lighting tech, the possibilities are endless for modernizing the cabin lighting in high-end cabins. One company on the cutting edge of cabin smart-lighting solutions is Illinois-based Prizm Aircraft Lighting. It can highly customize a lighting solution for a wide variety of cabins and various price points. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano spent some time at the Prizm booth at the 2023 Aircraft Electronics Association tradeshow and convention and prepared this overview video with Prizm’s Tim Lockerby.