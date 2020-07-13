2020 National Aerobatic Championship Canceled

The International Aerobatic Club (IAC) has announced that it has canceled the 2020 U.S. National Aerobatic Championships due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The event was scheduled to take place Sept. 20-24 in Salina, Kansas. The organization cited Kansas’ coronavirus infection numbers as well as the state’s 14-day quarantine requirement for visitors from “high-risk” states as significant factors in its decision.

“After much research, debate, and discussion with City of Salina officials and EAA leadership, the IAC Board of Directors has determined that it will be in the best interest of the safety of all who attend our U.S. Nationals that our premier event is cancelled for 2020,” said IAC president Robert Armstrong and the IAC Board of Directors in a letter to members. “We regret having this decision to make and believe that with safety as our focus in all matters of our sport, to continue without knowing what mid-September will bring in terms of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic would be irresponsible.”

85 pilots registered for the 2019 event with Rob Holland winning his ninth consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic Champion title. IAC was formed in 1970 with the goal of promoting “grass roots” aerobatics. It is a division of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).